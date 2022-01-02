HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The National Weather Service extended the flash flood warning extended for Kaua’i until 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jen. 2.

County of Kaua’i reported that the Kuhio Highway near Hanalei Bridge remains closed.

As of 7:22 a.m. NWS reports there is flooding and heavy rain on Kaua’i. Areas that may experience flash floods are Lihue, Kapaa, Kalaheo, Kekaha, Princeville, Kilauea, North Fork, Wailua Trails, Alakai Swamp Trails, Lawai, Omao, Kokee State Park, Wailua Homesteads, Hanalei, Hanapepe, Wainiha, Na Pali State Park, Koloa, Haena, Waimea and Wailua.

For up to date road conditions and closures, call 241-1725.

For weather updates call the National Weather Service automated weather line at 245-6001, or visit the NWS website, www.weather.gov/hfo.

For emergency notifications, sign up at www.kauai.gov, or call the Kaua’i Emergency Management Agency at 241-1800.