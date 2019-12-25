Flash Flood Warning extended for Kaua‘i; multiple road closures reported

The National Weather Service has extended a Flash Flood Warning for Kaua‘i through 10 a.m., due to heavy rains occurring over the islands. The warning may be extended, dropped or modified as conditions develop.

A Flash Flood Warning means flash flooding is imminent or occurring in streams, roads and low-lying areas. Do not cross fast-flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot.

Due to inclement weather and flash flooding conditions, there are multiple road closures throughout the island:

· Kūhiō Highway in the vicinity of the Hanalei Bridge due to flooding;

· Kūhiō Highway in the vicinity of mile-marker 24 by the Hanalei refuse transfer station due to downed utility poles and wires;

· Kūhiō Highway in the vicinity of mile-marker 13 by Kukuihale Road in Anahola due to a downed tree;

· Eastbound traffic is closed at Kaumuali‘i Highway in the vicinity of the Hanapēpē Lookout due to heavy ponding – eastbound traffic is being diverted to Halewili Road;

· Haleko is closed in Līhu‘e due to a downed tree;

· Motorists are advised to avoid Piko Road in Kōloa due to a small landslide; and

· Waipouli Road, ½-mile from Olohena Road, due to a downed tree blocking both lanes.

Updates will be provided as soon as new information is received.

Ponding, low visibility, and other hazardous driving conditions are expected. If you must drive, please do so with extreme caution.