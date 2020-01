HONOLULU (KHON2) — No one was injured after a home was on fire in Hawaiian Paradise Park.

Fire crews responded around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

When fire fighters arrived the single-family four-bedroom home had smoke and flames coming out of it.



No one was home at the time.

The fire was extinguished in about 15 minutes.

The damage is estimated at $176,000. The cause is still under investigation.