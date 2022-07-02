HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department saw heavy smoke and flames blazing from a shed in Mililani.

It happened around 7:50 a.m. Saturday, July 2.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The shed was next to a single-family home.

The people who were home at the time of the fire got out safely on their own.

Fire crews went inside the home and found no other people inside.

No one was injured.

The fire was extinguished just before 9:15 a.m.

The American Red Cross was notified that three adults were displaced

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The cost of the damage done is not yet available.