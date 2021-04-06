Flags to remain at half-staff in Hawaii in honor of Congressman Alcee Hastings

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige has ordered that the US flag and the Hawai’i state flag be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and at all state facilities until midnight on April 7, 2021.

Flags will remain at half-staff for one more day in honor and remembrance of Congressman Hastings.

The flags had been at half-staff since April 2 in honor of the the victims of the attack at the United States Capitol that day. The flags were to remain at half-staff until sunset on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

Hastings was a civil rights activist and the longest-serving member of Florida’s congressional delegation. He first began serving in the U.S. House of Representatives in 1993. In January 2019, he announced he was undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer.

