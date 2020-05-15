Live Now
Flags to ordered at half-staff in honor Peace Officers Memorial Day

Local News

flags half staff

HONOLULU (KHON2) — At the direction of the President of the United States, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaii state flag will be flown at half-staff.

This will apply to flags at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaii National Guard in the State of Hawaii on May 15, 2020, in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

The President will light the White House blue in honor of our hardworking law enforcement officers on May 15, having earlier proclaimed May 10 through May 15 Police Week. The President also encourages all Americans to display the American flag from their homes and business on May 15.

