Flags to fly at half-staff in memory of first Aiea state legislator William Bains-Jordan

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor David Ige has ordered that the flags of the United States and State of Hawaii shall be flown at half-staff at all state offices in memory of late state legislator William Bains-Jordan.

Bains-Jordan, who served as chairman of the 49th State Fair and later as a Republican member of the state’s house of representatives, died at the age of 104 at his home in Madison, Alabama.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Before his time in politics, Bains-Jordan worked at Bank of Hawaii, where he worked his way up from “office boy” to Vice President of the company, helping to open multiple branch locations across the state.

The governor’s office says he was deeply invested in the community, serving in the Hawaiii Rotary Club for over 55 years, working with the Boy Scouts, and later becoming an Eagle Scout himself.

During his time at the legislature, the Hilo-born lawmaker also chaired a committee that helped design the Hawaii State Capitol.

He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1935 before attending the Cannon School of Business and the University of Hawaii.

Bains-Jones is survived by his wife, three children, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, March 16.