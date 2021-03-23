Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Boulder shooting victims

BOULDER, CO – MARCH 22: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Alternate crop) Healthcare workers walk out of a King Sooper’s Grocery store after a gunman opened fire on March 22, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. Dozens of police responded to the afternoon shooting in which at least one witness described three people who appeared to be wounded, according to published reports. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images))

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor David Ige has ordered that the flags of the United States and State of Hawaii shall be flown at half-staff at all state offices in honor of the ten victims who were killed in a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado on Monday.

The order comes at the direction of President Biden and will remain in effect until sunset on Saturday, March 27.

“For the second time in as many weeks, our nation pauses to grieve for the lives of Americans who died in a senseless act of gun violence. The families and friends of the 10 Americans killed yesterday are forever changed by this tragedy, and the people of Hawaii send them our Aloha,” Gov. Ige said.

The president’s proclamation can be found here.