HONOLULU (KHON2) — From sunrise on Aloha Friday through sundown Saturday, the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag will be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol, all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the State of Hawaiʻi.

The order was called by Governor Josh Green, M. D. and is in reverent observance of the life and contributions to Hawai‘i, of the late Danny Kaleikini, who passed on Jan. 6 at 85 years old.

He was widely considered by the world as Hawai‘i’s Ambassador of Aloha.

The memorial will take place on Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to noon at Kawaiaha‘o Church. Visitations will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with the service beginning at 10:30 a.m. The service will be open to the public.

“Uncle Danny Kaleikini will forever be remembered as Hawai‘i’s Ambassador of Aloha,” said Gov. Green. “He had a unique way of uniting communities through song. He left a lasting legacy that will always be in the hearts of the people of our state – and we will deeply miss his larger-than-life personality and his magic.”