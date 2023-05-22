HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii lawmakers are mourning the death of a friend and colleague after late State Sen. Sam Slom passed away on Sunday.

On Monday, flags are flying at half-staff in honor of Slom. The former senator spent 20 years representing East Honolulu in the state legislature.

In many of those years, he was the lone Republican voice in the state senate and was affectionately called by other lawmakers as the lone ranger.

Former colleagues also remember him as someone who gave great speeches.

“It came from his heart and that’s where it’s the genuine Sam Slom, what you see is what you got,” said Rep. Gene Ward. “He was a genuine orator, and I think his love for the people will always be remembered, and his inspiring sense of humor and self-deprecation.”

“And the thing I always really liked about him was, he understood when it was time for consensus, what that meant,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “So he could do the best job possible, he’ll be really missed. He was a great leader.”

In a social media statement, Rep. Jill Tokuda said:

Landed in D.C. to the sad news that my good friend and former Sen. colleague Sam Slom had passed. He loved Hawaii. He loved America. And while we disagreed at times, we did so with respect and aloha. There were times when he was the vote I needed to pass a bill and Sam was always there. Miss you, my friend.