HONOLULU (KHON2) — Folks at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum witnessed a historic moment on Tuesday, March 14.

An American flag was raised over the Ford Island Control Tower at 8 a.m. on Tuesday for the first time since March 6, 2021. The event was designed to honor the past and inspire the future of flight.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Retired Air Force general Raymond Johns said the original pole above the Ford Island Control Tower was not actually a formal flagpole back in 2021. Crews discovered the lack of planning when winds damaged the flag and caused it to wrap around the pole.

“So, once we pulled the flag down, instead of just erecting another flag, we actually had to go and do engineering to improve the flagpole,” said Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum chairman Raymond Johns.

Colors were posted above the tower after more than two years of research and fundraising. Retired, Active Duty and a Civil Air Patrol cadet all played a role to showcase continued service to the community.

“And it’s just been a real pleasure to be part of this ceremony,” said Capt. Mark Sohaney, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commander, “and of course as we’ve got our Air Patrol cadet raising the flag with me this morning, that was something special.”

A big part of the Museum’s mission is to educate and keiki can get great, hands-on experience at the Aviation Learning Center.

“To interest new students, new generations of young people in aviation and the enterprise of aviation. To be a pilot, to be an aviation mechanic or nautical engineer, a meteorologist, air traffic control, the whole package,” said Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum education programs Senior Manager William Spincola.

The museum has programs with local and out-of-state schools — a group from Alaska tried out the flight simulators on Tuesday.

“No, this is my first time, it was very interesting,” said Lathrop High School freshman Alexander Bredlie, “I’ve played a lot of realistic video games I guess, and this is definitely more realistic.”

Officials said just because Hawaii is in the middle of the Pacific Ocean does not mean that great opportunities for learning can not be found.

“It’s not like a thing for only the mainland, right? They can learn to be a pilot right here in Hawaii and we have a critical need for pilots,” Spincola said. “Probably the biggest critical need for pilots since World War II as a whole bunch of older folks are retiring and aviation still expanding in its needs and services.”

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Officials said Old Glory above Ford Island is there to stay and will be lit 24/7.