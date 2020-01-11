Five rescued from overturned boat off Heeia Boat Harbor

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Five people were rescued off of Heeia Boat Harbor on Jan. 10, around 1:20 p.m.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to an overturned boat with five units staffed with 16 personnel.

The first unit arrived on the scene at 1:27 p.m., established command and launched a search of the area.

The Coast Guard was also on scene and provided HFD and Ocean Safety personnel with the location of the boat.

Officials located the 36-foot Boston Whaler which was partially submerged underwater.

HFD personnel found five passengers and transported two of them to HFD Rescue 1’s Boat for transport to Heeia Kea Small Boat Harbor.

Ocean Safety transported the other three, also to Heeia Kea Small Boat Harbor.

Officials say that one man brought up having back pain and was transported to an area hospital by EMS.

No other injuries were reported.

The five people rescued had life jackets on.