Five people face multiple charges after a brawl injures two police officers

HAWAII (KHON2) — Big Island detectives have charged four adults and one juvenile with an array of offenses stemming from a large brawl at a residence on Monday evening, November 25, in Hilo.

They have been identified as 18-year-old Junel Hartman, 39-year-old Johnny Hartman, 30-year-old Fritz Hartman, 24-year-old Nicknas Hartman, and a 14-year-old male juvenile. According to the police, they are all from Hilo.

At about 10:45 p.m., on Monday, officers responded to a report of a large gathering and loud party at a residence on the 1500 block of Kinoole Street.

Officers made repeated attempts to disperse the people at the party.

Officers attempted to arrest one of the residents, and several other intoxicated people at the party aggressively approached officers, attempting to interfere and prevent the officers from completing the arrest of the subject by physically assaulting the officers. Additional officers responded to aid with the large crowd, estimated to be around 40.

During the fight, two officers were later injured, resulting in one officer being transported via ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room, where he was treated for injuries to his jaw and later released. The second officer was treated by medics at the scene.

After conferring with prosecutors, the following people were charged for the following offenses:

Nicknas Hartman was charged with Assault against a law enforcement officer in the first-degree, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Failure to Disperse and Escape in the second-degree. His bail was set at $23,000.

Johnny Hartman was charged with Assault against a law enforcement officer in the first-degree, Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Disperse and Escape in the second-degree. His bail was set at $22,000.

Fritz Hartman was charged Failure to Disperse, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, and Obstructing Government Operations. His bail was set at $1750.

Junel Hartman was charged with Failure to Disperse and Disorderly Conduct. Her bail was set at $750.

The male juvenile was charged with Assault against a law enforcement officer in the first-degree, Resisting Arrest, Failure to Disperse, and Disorderly Conduct. He was released to the custody of the State.

The four adults charged remain in police custody at the East Hawaiʻi Detention Center in lieu of bail. Their initial court appearance is scheduled for Friday afternoon, November 29.

Hawaii Island Police want to remind the public that assaulting a police officer, who is engaged in the performance of duty, is a class C felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.