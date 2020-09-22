Five Hawaiian green sea turtles released into Maui coastal waters

MA‘ALAEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui Ocean Center released five Hawaiian green sea turtles into Maui’s coastal waters on Thursday, Sept. 9, as part of its raise and release program.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Guests on board the Aliʻi Nui catamaran got to witness the release of five turtles named Kuʻuipo, Kilakila, Hohonu, Makaʻala and ʻAuliʻi. The honu (turtles) were hatched at Sea Life Park Hawai’i and raised at the ocean center where they have helped to educate visitors about Hawaii’s sea turtles and their natural habitat.

Since establishing its partnership with Sea Life Park Hawaii in 1998, Maui Ocean Center has raised and released 83 Hawaiian green sea turtles back into the wild.

Maui Ocean Center’s curators, who have spent time feeding, cleaning and caring for the sea creatures, described the final farewell as a bittersweet moment.





Courtesy: Maui Ocean Center

According to the center, all five turtles were released with Passive Integrated Transponder (PIT) Tags and a number marked on their shell for identification purposes. Maui Ocean Center encourages the public to keep a close but distant eye out for these turtles.

If a sighting is made, please report the date, time, identification number and location to Maui Ocean Center at 270-7075 or info@mauioceancenter.com, for tracking purposes.

Latest Stories on KHON2