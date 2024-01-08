HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fitness and weight loss are typically at the top of the list for most frequently made New Year’s resolutions.

A Verta survey found that 54% fail to fulfill their diet resolutions, 44% failed with exercise resolutions and 41% fail with weight loss resolutions.

With such high percentages of failures to follow through, KHON2.com decided to connect with a local personal trainer to find out how to ensure that we keep our resolutions throughout the year.

Blake Parado owns and managers Parado Power Personal Training. His gym specializes in working one-on-one with people who need help with reaching their goals or who need in visualizing goals to achieve.

Parado found the fitness world at a young age; and while in college, he discovered how much he loved helping people.

“I got into fitness and sports growing up,” said Parado. “Originally, I was in computer science, but I discovered that staying behind a computer all day wasn’t my thing. I decided to switch over to fitness and switch my major. I started off working at a personal training gym, just helping everyday people; and it’s kind of just grown since then.”

In his years working in fitness, he’s noticed a slow transition from people saying they “want to lose weight” to people having a desire to get into shape.

Parado said this has been especially true since the onset of the COVID pandemic.

“I’ve seen the transition from everyone just mostly focused on losing weight,” said Parado. “Now, especially through COVID, people are seeing the importance of staying healthy in general and being strong, moving your body and not necessarily the way you look. Although, when you get stronger and get healthier, you tend to generally look better or healthier in the process.”

Parado offers specialized assessments and training.

“We offer mostly personal training and some group classes,” explained Parado. And to get started, we offer a free introduction. So, you can come in with no pressure, sit down and talk about your goals, talk about your story, what you’ve done before that may have worked or may not have worked. And then again, we go to setting goals, sustainable goals, finding the why behind those goals and providing that accountability for them to keep going, especially when motivation eventually starts to wane a bit.”

Parado Power is located at 2600 South King Street, Suite 205. You can watch the full interview with Parado above.

