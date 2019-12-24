Fitness and Fun: Tips for getting in better shape for 2020

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s that time to start thinking about your new year’s resolution.

Getting in better shape is one of the most popular resolutions.

It’s also the resolution that’s given up on the most.

One of our newsroom workers happens to be a fitness trainer.

KHON2 News Assignment Manager David Patterson has tips on how to get results with a simple plan for 2020. These are some exercises you can do at your desk.

Core

Two sets of chair sit ups for 30 seconds each

Cardio

Three reps of chair mountain climber sprints for 30 seconds each

Lower body

Three reps of air squats for 10 squats each

Upper body

Three reps of overhead press for 10 presses each