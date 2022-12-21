HONOLULU (KHON2) — In order to give fish a break, the area near Diamond Head will be closed to fishing starting Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2023.

According to DLNR, the area affected includes, “nearshore waters between the ‘Ewa wall of the Waikīkī War Memorial Natatorium and the Diamond Head Lighthouse, from the high-water mark on shore to a minimum seaward distance of 500 yards, or to the edge of the fringing reef if one occurs beyond 500 yards.”

The Waikiki-Diamond Head Shoreline Fisheries Management area. (Courtesy DLNR)

The regular closure occurs during odd-numbered years.

DLNR asks reports of violations to be directed to their enforcement hotline at (808) 643-DLNR.