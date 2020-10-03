Fisherman rescued 150 miles off of Hilo

The Coast Guard, Air Force and Navy teamed up to rescue a 73-year-old fisherman from a fishing vessel approximately 150 miles east of Hilo on Oct. 2.

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Coast Guard, Air Force and Navy teamed up to rescue a 73-year-old fisherman from a fishing vessel approximately 150 miles east of Hilo on Oct. 2. Officials say the man was airlifted to The Queen’s Medical Center in stable condition.

At 7:37 a.m. on Sept. 28, the owner of the Lady Alice fishing vessel notified the Coast Guard that the master of the vessel appeared to be symptoms of a stroke. Crew members provided medication to the patient and were instructed by the Coast Guard to monitor his condition.

Flight surgeons from the Coast Guard and Air Force were consulted and recommended sending parachute jumpers to rescue the man before his condition deteriorated.

On Sept. 28, three pararescue jumpers were deployed from Air Station Barbers Point and determined that the patient needed more medical attention than they could offer, prompting Navy intervention.

On Oct. 1, a Navy helicopter aircrew successfully rescued and transported the mariner directly to Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu in stable condition.

