Fisher Hawaii expects to see mad rush of parents shopping for school supplies

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The first day of school is just five days away, and if you haven’t shopped for school supplies yet, there’s still time!

Fisher Hawaii in Kakaako says they’ve seen a steady flow of parents and children come in the past week, and they expect a mad rush over the weekend.

Like many things during the pandemic, Fisher says they’ve even seen a shortage of some school supplies but assures they’ll have everything your child needs to head back to the classroom.

“Last year, our buyers started doing and excellent job for us,” said Al Hirata, Fisher Hawaii general manager. “Basically what they did was, in anticipating a shortage in certain categories, they started sourcing out different manufacturers and different suppliers.”

“We have the school supply list, so they can come to us and we can print out the school supply list for them,” said Denisia Loh, Fisher Hawaii, “and then of course with this pandemic we carry a wide range of PPE stuff.”

Fisher Hawaii has three locations: Mapunapuna, Kakaako and Fort Street.