First urban pumpkin patch at Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maybe I can get the large, maybe the medium, maybe the small one for my desk. KHON2 is at the Ala Moana Center for the first Honolulu Pumpkin Festival — perfect for the entire family.

Families and keiki will have a chance for themselves to head down to the Ala Moana Center and pick their pumpkin beginning Friday, Oct. 22, through Sunday, Oct. 24.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

To find out more about this festival, KHON2 spoke with the Director of the Honolulu Pumpkin Festival Soriana Sanchez Mostago.

KHON2 asked: What is this, and what can people expect when they come down here?

“This is our first Honolulu Pumpkin Festival with 17 A Production,” explained Sanchez Mostago. “This is our first family-friendly event to come down here and get food truck, a little bit of pastries and come and choose your pumpkin. And don’t forget to take some photographs.”

KHON2 then said this was the first time we have ever seen this type of event here and asked: Where did this idea derive from, and how did this come to be?

“So, instead of going out to the country — which is a beautiful experience — you can come here, get some entertainment, come with your family, get some great photos and come enjoy our urban pumpkin patch,” Sanchez Mostago added.

One of the biggest positives of this festival is that families get to spend time with each other.

KHON2 asked: What makes Halloween so fun and special for you?

“We have had a tough couple of years,” said Sanchez Mostago. “With COVID, this is an opportunity for us to join families, let down and get dressed up, have a great time, and especially for families, come and choose your pumpkin and come and get a couple of pieces of candy and have a great time.”

So, what should people expect at the event?

The 2021 Halloween season is the first year of the Honolulu Pumpkin Festival. KHON2 asked: What are the hopes for next year with the 2nd festival?

“We hope that this is going to be a family tradition for the years to come,” Sanchez Mostago said. “Next year, we’re hoping to expand, have some crafters, have more food trucks, get fresh donuts and hot cider, and this will be part of going to and celebrating Halloween with your family.”

The Honolulu Pumpkin Festival kicked off Friday evening and will last through Sunday between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. each day. The festival, itself, is free, but those wanting their own pumpkin, must pay — depending on its size.

Check out what’s going on around Hawaii on our Local News page

One other thing to note when guests arrive is that a COVID vaccination card or a negative test is required. For all the information, click here.