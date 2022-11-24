People gathered at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center where the Salvation Army provided Thanksgiving meals.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the first time in two years people entered the Neal S. Blaisdell Center’s doors this Thanksgiving to enjoy a nice meal and fellowship.

“We’re expecting about 2000 guests for our wonderful thanksgiving meal,” Maj. Phil Lum, the Salvation Army divisional commander said. “We’ve been doing this for about 50 years here in Honolulu, and we’ve had a break the last couple of years.”

“But it’s so great to be back here in person and just to welcome all of our friends and guests,” Lum added.

Some people look forward to this meal with others all years long.

James, a Salvation Army recipient said “This is my second time here and I don’t have any family in Hawaii. It’s nice just for everybody to get together and sit down and eat. Were so blessed to have this and I want to thank salvation army.”

A few people who came saw friends they haven’t seen in years.

“We just happen to be sitting together having a meal and I said like I know you I know you, and so that’s what thanksgiving means is bringing people together,” said Jeffrey Kilborn and Lisa Bennett who reunited after five years.

Others are thankful for the 275 pumpkin pies, 900 pounds of turkey, 300 pounds of stuffing severed and entertainment throughout the event.

“Without pumpkin pie, its not thanksgiving.” Salvation Army recipient

One of the many things people were grateful for besides the free meals were the 600 volunteers that are serving them.

“It’s something we enjoy doing and we want to do for a long time. So yeah, people are really appreciative and that’s kind of cool to see,” said Rich Montoya, a Salvation Army volunteer.