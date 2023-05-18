HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s a new music station in town as iHeartMedia Honolulu debuts the new PoP! 101.9.

Today iHeartMedia Honolulu announced America’s first 100,000-watt Asian Pop radio station can be heard on the radio starting now.

Asian Pop music is known to be multicultural, positive, upbeat and fashionable dance music heard around the world.

iHeartMedia started developing this new and exciting music format in 2019 on KUCD-HD2 with its unique mix of songs from superstar artists like BTS, Blackpink, TWICE, NewJeans and Fifty Fifty.

Asian Pop artists like these sing socially conscious lyrics that young people today can relate too, according to iHeartMedia Honolulu.

Any listener can tune in to PoP! 101.9 which will play 100 percent Asian Pop music.

The announcement of this new station comes at a time of recognition for Asian culture as May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in America.

iHeartMedia Honolulu stated “the Alternative format heard on KUCD-FM as Star 101.9 since 1997 will swap frequencies and move to KUCD-HD2/K256AS, rebranding as Star 99.1, Hawaii’s Alternative Rock. Both stations will be heard worldwide on the iHeartRadio app.”

“We are excited to add PoP! 101.9 to our legendary line up of stations that include 92.3 KSSK, Island 98.5, 93.9 The Beat, News Radio 830 KHVH, Fox Sports 990 and Star 99.1,” said Scott Hogle, iHeartMedia Honolulu Market President.

On-air hosts for PoP! 101.9 on weekdays:

KC, from 6 a.m.-Noon

Becky Mits, from Noon-6 p.m.

Maddox, from 6 p.m.-Midnight

Click here to find more information on the nine Honolulu stations.