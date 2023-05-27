A photo shows the beach in Wakīkī saturated with tourists and visitors on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s the official start of summer and pristine weather brought thousands of visitors and residents outside on Saturday, for the first day of the three-day holiday weekend.

“Small waves, it’s been crowded, small action so there are lots of boards flying in the air, and I flew my drone over in Waikiki and I saw one girl coming in, the board hit her chest, and the other girl did like a football tackle,” said Waikiki resident Harry Chu, who said the lineup in Waikiki has been full of inexperienced surfers the last few weeks.

“A lot of the calls were getting is surf accidents with these crowds, inexperienced and experienced surfers getting in trouble,” explained Honolulu Ocean Safety Lt. Blake Caporoz.

Honolulu Ocean Safety is reminding beach-goers heading to south shores that a small swell will be filling in on Monday.

“There is some surf for the south shore and other shores, it’s not going to be giant swells, but there will be waves,” Lt. Caporoz said.

Although areas like inside the wall at Waikiki, Magic Island, Three Tables, and Ala Moana look calm, it can be deadly to unattended children especially when a swell starts to build.

“They tend to be a vacuum where it can pull children out that don’t plan on being outside the pond area,” Lt. Caporoz added.

“Watch your children it’s a busy weekend, you can lose your child within the crowd, so just be aware that they tend to venture off and enjoy the ocean as well,” he added.

Kaimana Beach remains closed.

DLNR said they will be enforcing park closure hours at Kaena Point State Park from the north and west shores and all vehicles need to be out of the area by 7 p.m., unless they have a permit.

Honolulu police have also been out in full force.

On Saturday, they were seen issuing tickets to jay-walkers in Waikiki and officers have been patrolling North Shore beaches, including Waimea Bay, where they have been issuing tickets to people drinking alcohol on the beach, parking illegally, and ticketing vehicles with expired tags in the parking lot.

Officials remind the public that alcohol and the ocean are not a good combo and that intoxicated people should avoid water activities.

Honolulu Fire Department has also kept busy, rescuing people since Sunday, May 21.

According to HFD, four of the rescues were from Diamond Head. Fire officials reminding hikers to bring plenty of water with them on hikes and to stay on marked trails.