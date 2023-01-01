HONOLULU (KHON2) — Although many warnings were issued to act with caution when dealing with fireworks and explosions, lots of injuries occurred as O’ahu rung in the 2023.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services had quite a few fairly serious calls for help.

Let’s take a look at the EMS timeline for the 2023 New Year’s celebrations.

Dec. 31:

At 9:49 p.m. in the Nānākuli area, a 34-year-old male was treated for burns and lacerations that occurred from shrapnel that was secondary to lighting fireworks while standing over a 20 gallon plastic drum that had acetylene fuel in it. He had deep lacerations on his arms and second degree burns on his lower legs. After EMS treated him, he was taken to a local area emergency room in serious condition.

In the Ewa Beach area at 9:56 p.m., a 55-year-old male lost his vision when fireworks exploded near his face. He sustained bruising around both eyes along with lacerations on an eyelid and his nose. He was taken to a local area emergency room in serious condition.

At 10:55 p.m., a 42-year-old female in the Honolulu area was treated for fireworks that exploded and hit her neck. She declined transport to an emergency room.

A 12-year-old female in the Wai’anae area was hit in the face with fireworks at 11:36 p.m. She was treated by EMS and transported to a local area emergency room in serious condition.

Jan. 1:

In the Waipahu area at 12:07 a.m., a 36-year-old male was struck with fireworks to the chest and face. His teeth were knocked out, and he sustained lacerations. He was treated by EMS and transported to a local area emergency room in serious condition.

At 12:49 a.m. in the Wahiawa area, a 28-year-old male was hit in the face with fireworks. He was treated by EMS and transported to a local area emergency room in critical condition.

A 33-year-old male was transferred to a local area hospital at 3:29 a.m. after fireworks exploded in his hands. He was treated by EMS and transported to a local area emergency room in serious condition.

At 3:55 a.m. on Leionui Street in Waipahu, a 39-year-old female was stabbed in the back. EMS treated her, and she was transported to a local area emergency room in serious condition.

Shortly before 2 p.m., a 25-year-old male in the Nānākuli area was treated for a severe hand injury due to fireworks. He was treated en route to a local area emergency room.

EMS said they responded to 12 fireworks related injuries, 25 calls due to difficulty with breathing, 11 motor vehicle collisions and 15 assaults that included a serious stabbing.

Throughout 2022, twenty-one EMS units dealt with 128,151 calls. Crews responded to 85,979 patients, transporting 59,308 of those.

The Honolulu Fire Department said they responded to 18 calls during the 24-hour period between 8 a.m. Dec. 31 and 8 a.m. Jan. 1. These included one building fire; one wildland fire; one vehicle fire; five calls involved trees, trash cans and storm drains; and 10 medical emergencies.