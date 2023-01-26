HONOLULU (KHON2) — Around 5:12 p.m. today, Honolulu Police Department, Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services quickly responded to a fire.

Booth Road is closed at Star and Pacific Heights Road and Kaola Way due to the fire, according to HPD.

The fire, located at Pacific Heights Road, was a two-alarm fire that produced heavy, dark smoke over the valley.

Firefighters arrived at the scene around 5:16 p.m. and found smoke and flames coming out of a three-story unoccupied residential structure.

HFD started to fight the fire with an aggressive attack.

EMS escorted three residents to an EMS unit staging at Booth Park for unknown reasons.

EMS also treated a 50-year-old male who suffered from smoke inhalation from the house fire. He is said to be in stable condition.

The fire was extinguished by 6:50 p.m.