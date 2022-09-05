First responders at the scene of a building in Kalihi on Sept. 5.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department have closed roads near the scene of a building fire in Kalihi.

The Honolulu Fire Department said they responded to a fire call on Iao Lane at around 7:38 p.m.

Flames emanating from a house fire in Kalihi on Sept. 5. (Courtesy: Nadine Cunningham)

According to HFD, the history of the home reveals that it has two residents– neither were home at the time of the blaze. They have contacted the owner of the home but have yet to hear back from them.

Officers have closed off the westbound lanes of Halona Street at Palama Street, vehicles are being rerouted onto Vineyard.

It is currently unknown what caused the fire but HFD is investigating.