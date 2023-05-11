HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s a need for 911 operators in all four Hawaii counties.

On the Big Island, the need has reached critical levels with sometimes only one dispatcher taking fire and EMS calls on any given time.

The Hawaii Island County Fire Chief Kazuo Todd called it a “critical change” in their emergency services dispatch system, after a staffing shortage forced fire dispatch operators to combine efforts with police dispatch.

“We’re not going to sit there and try to say that we haven’t had issues with our staffing and retention,” Todd said. “It is a very difficult job, you know, you’re essentially picking up the phone and answering someone who’s probably having one of the worst days of their life.”

The Big Island’s fire dispatch center has 16 positions, 14 of those are filled but half of them are still under training, which means they cannot take emergency calls. This leaves the HFD dispatch operators with only seven employees to take calls, not enough to safely run an emergency call center.

The Hawaii Island Police Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz said combining police and fire dispatch will help ensure all emergency calls are answered when needed. But said the staffing shortage is a concern. The HPD dispatch is also about 25% short staffed.

Moszkowicz said, “We are, as a county, very close to a public safety emergency. I agree. And that’s one of the reasons we’ve kind of taken this really, you know, unusual step of co-locating our resources together to help each other.”

The Hawaii Government Employees Association Executive Director Randy Perreira blasted the County for this shortage. Part of a letter to Hawaii County said, “From our standpoint, the County has failed to make sincere efforts to recruit dispatch personnel and retain the dispatchers currently on the rolls.”

But it is not just Hawaii County that is facing a shortage, Oahu has about 40 dispatch positions unfilled, Maui has 27 vacancies and Kauai County with four.

Todd said, “We’re probably going to be combined for at least several months as we work through and get some things set up to establish relief personnel.”

Moszkowicz said police dispatch operators are not taking over the responsibilities from the fire department, but they are assisting when needed.

Moszkowicz said, “Our position from the very beginning is that we are not, we’re not here to do the fire dispatchers job. At the same time, we have to balance that against you know, if there is an emergency.”

Hawaii County and HGEA officials met at least twice this week, they said everything is on the table, from recruitment, increasing pay and job retention.