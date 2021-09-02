First National Spam Musubi Day sold over 24,000 musubis

HONOLULU (KHON2) — L&L Hawaiian Barbecue estimated about 24,000 Spam musubis were ordered and consumed in the U.S. during the first National Spam Musubi Day on Sunday, Aug. 8.

The company said the 24,000 estimate comes out to about six tons of musubis and added all of the musubis end-to-end would have measured over 7,000 feet; the same height as 38 Aloha Towers.

“We were overwhelmed by the response of our customers across the U.S. in support of the very first L&L Hawaii National SPAM® Musubi Day. We are looking forward to this annual celebration and are thrilled to be the brand that brings SPAM® musubi across the nation.” L&L CEO and President Elisia Flores

L&L said the six tons of musubi that were sold on National Spam Musubi Day were equivalent to a large elephant, two orcas, an average delivery truck or the armored presidential limousine known as “The Beast.”