HONOLULU (KHON2) — The south shore continued to pick up in the afternoon on Monday, May 31.

Lifeguards said that it’s dangerous because the big sets come to shore inconsistently.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

They suggested waiting about 20 minutes to assess before going in the water.

“The swell is on the rise,” said South shore lifeguard Christian Hemmings. “It’s supposed to peak tonight and through tomorrow. We do have a high tide in the afternoon.”

With large crowds and high surf lifeguards put more eyes on the water with two extra watercraft but even then, something could still happen.

Hemmings said they have rescues.

“Everyday, yesterday we had some serious calls,” said Hemmings. “We responded to on the jet ski, and we also had a serious call on the shoreline down there by the Sheraton this morning.”

There was over 120 rescues on May 31.

Experienced surfers and ocean photographers all said to go out with a group of people and to watch out for flying boards.

One ocean photographer was thankful he had a helmet on when he got hit in the head with a board.

“I got a concussion,” said Tommy Pierucki, ocean photographer. “I think I was out of the water for a full month. It was bad but I’m glad I had it on. It could have been a whole lot worse.”

One surf instructor said the big waves did not impact his lessons because they make sure to stay close to shore.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

However, he was sad about one thing. “It’s just hard when I can’t get out there because I got to be working you know.”