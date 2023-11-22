HONOLULU (KHON2) — The first live coconut rhinoceros beetles have been found on Maui, according to the agriculture department.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, Nov. 22 during a senate informational meeting on invasive species in Hawaii. Experts argued more needs to be done to quarantine any and all invasive species in Hawaii.

The Department of Agriculture said 17 live beetle larvae were found on Tuesday, Nov. 21 by an arborist cutting down dead coconut palm trees in Kihei.

The trees were all mulched, contained and fumigated to kill any larvae or eggs, but the coordinating group on alien pest species said there’s no quarantine enforcement.

“You should be able to stop the movement! You should be able to quarantine it. Right? You don’t want to like let it spread from there,” said Christy Martin, Coordinating Group on Alien Pest Species Program Manager

“Every other state in the nation has those abilities, they have those authorities to do it, except Hawaii.” Christy Martin, Coordinating Group on Alien Pest Species Program Manager

The agriculture department chair is telling lawmakers she signed off on a rule change for quarantining infested plants in February, but inserting a transparency process delayed its implementation.

“Because it has to be fair and equal to everyone, and that’s the process we were hoping to insert. But I get it. We’re moving forward with the process as it was proposed and we can insert that later,” said Sharon Hurd, Hawaii Department of Agriculture Chairperson.

The Hawaii Department of Agriculture said it’s moving forward with an interim rule that’ll be heard at another meeting in January. Martin said more focus needs to be on plant nurseries.

“If we look at coqui frogs, when they first got to Hawaii Island, they first showed up in a nursery. Department said we can’t quarantine it,” said Martin. “Flash forward, little fire ants, same thing.”

But, the agriculture department pointed out they can’t just quarantine every reported infestation.

“I’m not an attorney, but there’s proof that you have to come through that say, did you really buy this plant from that nursery?” said Hurd. “You cannot arrest somebody unless you see them doing it or lighting the fireworks.”

Hurd said they are currently investigating five nurseries that are accused of knowingly selling infested plants, but could not release their names.

The Office of Consumer Protection said they have no reports of invasive species at local plant nurseries, but their advice to customers, “ask the nursery questions about invasive species and ask what that business is doing to assure that my plant is not infected,” stated their executive director Mana Moriarty.

Here are the links to the coconut rhinoceros beetle and little fire ant reporting hotline.