HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan signed the County’s very first license to carry a concealed firearm in Honolulu County, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Andrew Namiki Roberts, Hawaii Firearms Coalition said, “It’s taken way too long to get here, though, you know, we’re looking at six months already if they had a drag that out much longer than this. That would have been devastating. I mean you know, the supreme court’s ruled that we have a right to bear arms for self-defense, and it shouldn’t take this long to get them.”

Namiki said now that HPD is issuing licenses, he is predicting that there will be a big increase in applications.

This application includes a firearm registration, a medical and mental health waiver, a valid ID and completion of a four-hour training course.