Warning level surf expected from first large northwest swell of the year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a High Surf Warning on Tuesday for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and north facing shores of Maui. The warning is in effect until 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The first large northwest swell of the year is expected to bring warning level surf, beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing into Thursday. Most beaches could expect powerful and dangerous currents, large breaking surf and significant shorebreak. The NWS advises that entering the water during this time is considered very hazardous.

Coastal properties and infrastructure, including roadways could see ocean water surges and sweeping.

Surf heights could reach 35 to 45 feet along north and west facing shores of Niihau and Kauai. Surf heights of 30 to 40 feet along north facing shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui are expected. Surf heights could reach 20 to 30 feet along west facing shores of Oahu and Molokai.