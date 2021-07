Jill Biden speaks prior to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaking during a Drive-In Rally at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on November 2, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First lady Jill Biden will be making a stop here in the islands next week.

Details into the reason for her visit are limited, but her press office informed that she is expected to arrive in Anchorage, Alaska on July 21 before heading to Honolulu on July 24.

On July 23, Dr. Biden will be in Tokyo for the opening ceremony of the Olympics, where she will lead the White House delegation at the games.