First Lady Jill Biden dedicates room to late Hawaii Senator Dan Inouye and his late wife Irene Hirano Inouye

TOKYO (KHON2) — First Lady Jill Biden is in Tokyo for the Olympics.

She attended a special ceremony at the U.S. Ambassador’s residence where she dedicated a room to the late Hawaii Senator Dan Inouye and his late wife Irene Hirano Inouye for their contributions to the US Japan relationship.

The couple’s children appeared virtually.

Dr. Biden said the dedication was special because her husband “truly loved” Sen. Inouye.

She called Inouye President biden’s mentor and a true friend.

The first lady will leave Tokyo for Honolulu later.

She will be on Oahu to visit a vaccination clinic at Waipahu High School.