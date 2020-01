HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hundreds of hikers started their New Year’s Day with a sunrise hike at the top of the Makapuu trail.

It was a part of the nationwide effort that started nine years ago to have all 50 states host a First Day Hike so encourage people to enjoy state parks.

Those on the hike got to hear the Taiko Center of the Pacific perform. There were also bagpipers.