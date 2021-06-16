First HIGotVaccinated prize winners announced

HONOLULU (KHON2) — State officials have announced the first set of winners for the HIGotVaccinated program, which aims to incentivize Hawaii residents to get vaccinated. Winners were picked on Friday, June 11, but weren’t announced until Wednesday due to a need to verify vaccination status.

Elaine Nishiura of Hilo was the winner of 100,000 HawaiianMiles. She and her husband just celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary and plan to use the miles for future travel.

Mark Matsuo of Honolulu won two round-trip tickets to any Alaska Airlines destination. He said he “can’t wait to go somewhere and have some fun off island.”

Beginning on Friday, 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy points as well as two round-trip tickets on Southwest Airlines were added to the weekly drawings.

“Ten prizes will be awarded and each recipient will receive 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy points to be used at hotels participating in the Marriott Bonvoy program, where travelers can enjoy 30 brands and endless experiences globally,” said Bob Kharazmi, Marriott International’s Area Vice President for Hawaii and French Polynesia

New incentives announced are:

· Kahala Hotel & Resort – Two nights in an Ocean Front Lanai Room with Daily Upcountry Breakfast for Two at Plumeria Beach House and a Customized Massage for Two at The Kahala Spa valued at more than $3,000

· Papa John’s Hawaii – Three Pizza for a Year prizes

· Enjoy Snacks – Enjoy Snacks for a Year

· NAPA Auto Parts – $1,000 gift card redeemable at 26 NAPA locations across Hawaii

· Elite Discount Furniture – Two $500 gift cards redeemable at three O`ahu locations

Winners of these prizes will be selected at the end of June and will be notified in July.

More than 80 businesses are offering discounts and deals throughout the month of June for vaccinated individuals.

All residents who are 18 years and older and have received at least one shot of the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible to enter.

To sign up for the HiGotVaccinated program or for more information, click here.