First Hawaiian Bank waives fees for anyone looking to cash their stimulus checks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii residents may now cash their stimulus checks at First Hawaiian Bank (FHB) branches, whether they’re a FHB customer or not. There will be no fees.

FHB made the announcement on Friday, March 19.

The federal government began mailing paper checks to qualifying U.S. citizens this week as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

According to the news release, many residents do not have banking relationships that allow them to quickly cash these checks. FHB’s goal is to help get money into people’s hands easily.

“With this third round of stimulus funding, First Hawaiian is assisting the community by once again waiving fees to cash a stimulus check for both non-customers and customers,” said Bob Harrison, First Hawaiian Bank Chairman, President and CEO. “We want to make it easy for people impacted by the pandemic to quickly access this money so they can pay rent or buy groceries for their families.”

People may cash their stimulus check at any FHB branch during regular business hours. FHB customers may also deposit their checks using the FHB ATM or remotely through their app.