First Hawaiian Bank set to reopen Kaimuki branch

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Beginning on Monday, Mar. 1, First Hawaiian Bank will reopen their Kaimuki Branch after being temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FHB customers will be able to complete transactions and receive full service.

Masks are required to be worn in all FHB branches and offices.

The number of people inside the branch will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

FHB is encouraging all customers, whenever possible, to take advantage of FHB Online and FHB Mobile Banking.

Kaimuki Branch hours

Mon. – Fri., 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Kupuna hours will continue during the first hour of business daily.

For updates on available branches and hours, visit fhb.com.