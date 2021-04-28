First Hawaiian Bank launches new mobile app with tools to budget money

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First Hawaiian Bank (FHB) announced that it launched a new mobile banking app on Wednesday, April 28, designed with account tools to help users track their spending, set monthly budgets and more.

The new app also has customizable financial overviews that can help customers set and pursue their financial goals, according to FHB.

The chairman, president and CEO of FHB says their new app goes beyond the functionality of other basic banking apps.

“We’ve expanded the functionality of First Hawaiian’s mobile app, to go beyond other basic banking apps, so that our customers have easy access to tools to help them better understand and manage their finances. The mobile app is intuitive and customizable to create a more personalized experience, giving our customers the power to take control of their financial lives with practical, day-to-day money management resources along with the ability to get a comprehensive view of all of their financial accounts in one place whether they be at First Hawaiian or other financial institutions.” Bob Harrison, First Hawaiian Bank chairman, president and CEO

The key features of the new FHB app include:

Account Aggregation: All financial accounts can be integrated in one place, even ones held at other financial institutions, including 401Ks, investments accounts, credit cards, mortgage and savings accounts, providing users a complete individualized birds-eye view of their financial holdings.

All financial accounts can be integrated in one place, even ones held at other financial institutions, including 401Ks, investments accounts, credit cards, mortgage and savings accounts, providing users a complete individualized birds-eye view of their financial holdings. Money Map : The app automatically categorizes all transactions and allows customers to seamlessly manage budget categories to personalize the app for their financial objectives. Customers can set a monthly budget and track how much they want to spend on groceries or entertainment. The app will inform them if they are on track with these goals.

: The app automatically categorizes all transactions and allows customers to seamlessly manage budget categories to personalize the app for their financial objectives. Customers can set a monthly budget and track how much they want to spend on groceries or entertainment. The app will inform them if they are on track with these goals. Insights: An automated notification system provides artificial intelligence (AI) driven financial insights and advice. It generates an intuitive feed of notifications about the aggregated accounts on the app and continuously improves through self-learning analytics. Insights will provide assistance with subscription management, category spending notifications, debt payment reminders, duplicate payment notifications, monthly spend comparisons and much more.

FHB says the new mobile app is a step toward conveniently and securely meeting customers’ modern banking needs. Those who would like training on how to use the new FHB app can click here for how-to videos.

The new FHB app is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play.