HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sasha Colby is a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race. She said she’s feeling the aloha spirit all the way in Los Angeles.

Colby is competing in season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and is making history as she’s the first person from Hawaii to be on the series.

“You don’t know where you’re going unless you know where you came from. And you know, Hawaii is so about, you know, family and understanding our connection to our heritage and who we are,” said Colby.

Colby continued, “But even just taking on all the trans artists that I grew up with and learn from, I now get to be that to a bunch of kids which is really special.”

You can watch Sasha on RuPaul’s Drag Race every Friday night on MTV.