First Friday art gallery sign of return to normalcy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been a tradition in Honolulu since 2002, and it’s inching back to life this weekend.

First Fridays were block parties held with art galleries, and the first event with a First Friday feel will be taking place in Downtown. It’s a chance for folks to get out and enjoy a show with local artists at The ARTS at Mark’s Garage.

The show is called Lasting Impressions. Honolulu’s reopening to Tier 3 gives folks a chance to get a first impression with some of the city’s best young artists, but also to re-acclimate with some of their old favorites. It’s celebrating art and culture on a First Friday of the month, which is something we’ve lost with the pandemic.

“We’re basically trying to get ourselves geared up so that when the pandemic is over or under control that when they open us up to stage 4 we’ll be able to accommodate,” Hawaii artist Kim Taylor Reese said. “We’ll be ready for people to come down like the old First Friday.”

Tier 3 of Honolulu’s reopening strategy allows groups of 10 to gather inside The ARTS at Mark’s Garage. Of course, masks and social distancing are required, but you can order food and drinks at nearby restaurants — another chance to support local businesses.

“We have a little honor bar here, a donation, and the restaurants are open. Rangoon, JJ Dolans all up and down here. There’s a lot of people coming out for dinner,” Taylor Reese said.

The show will feature 11 local artists with roots from across the world, like Esperance Rakotonirina from Madagascar.

“To have things start to open up and have a beautiful venue, a famous venue to put their work in it’s really something that they’ve been looking forward to for a long time,” Last Impressions curator MaryAnne Long said.

With a few strokes of luck, this First Friday is an uplifting beginning of things to come.

“We’re trying to get the art galleries open and the little boutiques and shops here,” Taylor Reese said. “We’re in the process of getting ready, this is rehearsal for in the next couple of months we’re hoping that everything will open up.”

The show runs from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm with artists on-hand. The gallery is open from Tuesday-Saturday from 12:00pm to 5:00 pm.