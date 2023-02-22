HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu’s Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services Division promoted four lifeguards to Lieutenants, among them the city’s first female to be promoted to the position in the 106 year history of the division.

Chelsea Kahalepauole-Bizek was promoted to the supervisory role along with four others: Lt. Dennis Coglietta, Lt. Blake Caporoz and Lt. Kavan Okumura. They will serve as mobile responders as the division works toward extending hours of coverage on Oahu’s beaches.

Kahalepauole-Bizek will serve on the Windward Side, while the others cover south shore beaches.

“When calls come at beaches that aren’t guarded, I’ll be responding to those. Also, when the towers close at 5:30, I’ll still be on-duty to help people,” said Kahalepauole-Bizik.

After joining Ocean safety in 2011 and decades of surfing and competitive paddling, Kahalepauole-Bizek will supervise several towers, serving as a mobile incident commander–a role that she and the other three Lieutenants started performing on Dec. 12, their official promotion start date.

“We are thrilled to have a chance to move toward extending hours at our towers,” says Ocean

Safety Chief John Titchen, “now that we have filled our four remaining mobile responder

positions. We are also of course, immensely proud to see the first wahine supervisor in our

ranks.”

Kahalepauole-Bizik was born and raised in Kailua and graduated from Kalaheo High School. When she isn’t working, she paddles and spends time with her son Wallace.

“I am humbled to follow in the footsteps of the late Rell Sunn and Pua Mokuau and will do my

best to live up to their legacies, while protecting our beachgoers and supporting our men and

women on the beach,” said Kahalepauole-Bizek.