First female Honolulu police officer killed on duty posthumously honored

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The first female Honolulu police officer to die in the line of duty, officer Tiffany Enriquez, has been posthumously honored by the International Association of Women Police.

The organization recognized officer Enriquez with the “Bravery Award,” for her selfless actions on Jan. 19, 2020.

She and officer Kaulike Kalama were shot and killed by Jerry Hanel before he set a fire that eventually swept through the Diamond Head neighborhood.

The blaze destroyed more than six homes.

Officer Enriquez was 38-years old and left behind three daughters and one grandson.