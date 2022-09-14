HONOLULU (KHON2) — Students seem to be ready for homecoming week celebrations at the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus.

“It’ll be my first game that I’m attending and I’m super excited to feel the aloha spirit. The aloha spirit to me means kinda like family and like ohana and I’m really excited to experience it for the first time,” said Alexa Crosby.

UH has several events for the students to enjoy before the actual homecoming game on Saturday, Sept. 17. That includes bookstore sales, a women’s volleyball alumnae game and an alumni market all to help rally the students.

Homecoming is pretty important, because like you have to show off the team spirit, you know, and you got to rally behind the boys for the football team, because we’re not doing too hot this season, but you know, if we have team spirit and stuff, maybe they’ll pull through.” Shawn Gatchell, UH Manoa sophomore

Students will be able to take a bus from campus to the alumni market at SALT at Kakaako and have the opportunity to get a free poke bowl.

The UH Manoa Senior Executive Director of Alumni Relations, Maile Au, said, “I think it’s a different vibe to be able to bring the band in a chair and the energy, into the community and so you know, the excitement of the vendors and celebrating them as well as the energy from football, just the whole vibe should be really fun.”

This event will feature alumni-owned businesses, ESPN and much more.

Click here for more information on homecoming week.