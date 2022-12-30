HONOLULU (KHON2) – Want to start the 2023 year off with a bang? This year you can participate in the annual ‘First Day Hike’ to the Makapuu Lighthouse.

This sunrise hike is one of the most popular morning hikes on island and it’s perfect to start your new year with panoramic ocean views.

According to DLNR park gates will open early allowing visitors to hike up to the summit for the sunrise.

Sunrise is scheduled to take place just after 7:00 a.m. and the hike up to the top is about a mile one-way.

Make sure you are prepared for the hike by bringing proper shoes, water, a flashlight and a hat.

Because parking can sometimes be limited you are encouraged to carpool with family, friends and neighbors.

For more information on directions to this hike head to DLNR’s website.