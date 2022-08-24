HONOLULU (KHON2) — The first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Hawaii is finally opening!

The company plans to open several restaurants in the Aloha State over the next five years. The first will open in Kahului, Maui, on Thursday, Sept. 1.

Located at 14 Ho‘okele Street, Chick-fil-A Kahului will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out service from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Third-party delivery will be available soon.

There are approximately 160 full- and part-time workers at the Kahului location.

Chick-fil-A Kahului opens Sept. 1, 2022. (Courtesy: Chick-fil-A)

In honor of the opening, Chick-fil-A has donated $25,000 to Maui Food Bank and is recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the area by giving them free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.

In addition, the Kahului location will be participating in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table® Program which redirects surplus food from the restaurant to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and nonprofits.

Click here to see where the other locations are opening in Hawaii.

Chick-fil-A Kahului will seat 114 guests inside with an additional 46 exterior patio seats.