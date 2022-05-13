HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you saw fire works Friday, or this past Tuesday, that’s because it is part of a corporate event happening at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, permits were pulled for fireworks for May 10, 13, 15, 19 and 22.

At the Hilton Hawaiian Village, the weekly fireworks shows will resume.

A representative of Hawaii Explosives & Pyrotechnics said their permit was approved by the Board of Land and Natural Resources.

The representative did not give a start date for the next fireworks show.

The fireworks at the Hilton Hawaiian Village stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.