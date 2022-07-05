MAILI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Residents on the west side of Oahu are still reeling from a brush fire that burned through Maili Kai Community Park on Monday, July 4.

The Honolulu Fire Department said the blaze appeared to have been started by fireworks.

The blaze burned 4 acres of the park, HFD said no homes were damaged and no one was hurt. Maili resident Irene Ramiro said firefighters were behind her home till the wee hours of Tuesday, July 5.

“We could see it from all the way up there,” Ramiro said, “it started from up there and then it came down and as the firefighters were here, as they were putting it out, we were like, ‘Okay good,’ and then it would flare up again, you know?”

Ramiro said the flames were about 100 yards from her house. She could not feel the heat, but the smoke still affected her day-to-day routine on Tuesday.

“I called in sick today because today the smoke was really bad, but they did say that we don’t need to evacuate,” Ramiro said.

Another Maili resident said she could not be happier with the response from HFD.

“So, we kind of just watched it, we actually took everything and loaded up the car in case we had to evacuate cause it was really large,” Maili resident Brigid Nave said. “And then finally the whole sky was just orange, but the firemen were awesome, they got it contained really fast, within a couple of hours.”

Ramiro agreed, and told KHON2 that there are still questions of maintaining the land that burned — but she is grateful everyone is okay.

“I guess the main concern, I’ve lived here over 20 years and to tell you the truth, maybe 20 years ago somebody came to maintain it and that was it,” Ramiro said. “Honolulu firefighters, they did an awesome job even though it took long, I was glad because they stayed.”

She added that fireworks are great to look at, but folks should consider the destruction they can bring after being set off without precautions.

“We want to have it, I just want to say to be safe, you know what I mean? Because again, until it’s you, your home, maybe you and your family maybe endangered by the fire,” Ramiro said.

HFD said the case has been turned over to Honolulu police.