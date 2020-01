HONOLULU (KHON2) — A teenager was sent to an emergency room after an incident that involved fireworks.

According to Emergency Medical Services, they responded to Awawa Street in Makakilo on Wednesday, January 1, around 12:38 a.m.

EMS said that a 17-year-old boy was apparently holding a type of firework when it went off in his hand. The boy suffered a serious hand injury and was given advanced life support by EMS.