Fireworks are in high demand, but is the supply keeping up?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fireworks could be in short supply.

According to retailers, sellers nationwide are seeing less in their inventory this year. They attribute the shortage to supply chain issues and shipping delays.

One mainland seller says consumer fireworks are mostly imported and handmade. However, some companies that put on professional fireworks shows say their business is booming.

“Our company has not suffered what the, what everyone’s calling the fireworks shortage at this point. Because we had much less shows last year, obviously we had inventory left over,” said Kendon Victor, Pyro planning specialist.

In Hawaii, some fireworks shows statewide are returning this Fourth of July. The Ala Moana fireworks show will not be one of them.